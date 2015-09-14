FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court upholds International Trade Commission on fingerprint scanning patent
September 14, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Appeals court upholds International Trade Commission on fingerprint scanning patent

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission correctly found that Korean fingerprint scanning company Suprema Inc turned a blind eye to its U.S. partner’s infringement of a key patent belonging to rival Cross Match Technologies, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

While Suprema’s partner, Texas-based Mentalix Inc, directly infringed the patent, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with Cross Match Technologies Inc and its attorney Max Grant of Latham & Watkins that Suprema was also liable for induced infringement because of its willful blindness to Mentalix’s violations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VYCqzD

