Appeals court upholds International Trade Commission on fingerprint scanning patent

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission correctly found that Korean fingerprint scanning company Suprema Inc turned a blind eye to its U.S. partner’s infringement of a key patent belonging to rival Cross Match Technologies, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

While Suprema’s partner, Texas-based Mentalix Inc, directly infringed the patent, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with Cross Match Technologies Inc and its attorney Max Grant of Latham & Watkins that Suprema was also liable for induced infringement because of its willful blindness to Mentalix’s violations.

