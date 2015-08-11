Full Federal Circuit upholds International Trade Commission on patent ruling

(Reuters) - In a decision that expands the authority of the U.S. International Trade Commission, a federal appeals court said in an en banc ruling that goods that do not directly infringe a U.S. patent at the time they are imported may still be blocked from entering the country.

In a 6-4 vote, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit overturned a previous panel decision and restored a U.S. International Trade Commission ruling that fingerprint scanners made by Korea’s Suprema Inc and sold in the U.S. by Mentalix Inc infringed a biometric imaging patent owned by Cross Match Technologies Inc.

