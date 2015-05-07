Takeda cannot stop rival from selling gout drug

(Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA was correctly denied a preliminary injunction on a competitor’s version of a colchicine drug for treating gout, a painful and complex form of arthritis, a federal appeals court said in a 2-1 decision.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Wednesday released the reasons behind its Jan. 9 order affirming the denial of an injunction against Hikma Pharmaceuticals by U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington, Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H2cyP0