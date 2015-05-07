FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takeda cannot stop rival from selling gout drug
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 7, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

Takeda cannot stop rival from selling gout drug

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA was correctly denied a preliminary injunction on a competitor’s version of a colchicine drug for treating gout, a painful and complex form of arthritis, a federal appeals court said in a 2-1 decision.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Wednesday released the reasons behind its Jan. 9 order affirming the denial of an injunction against Hikma Pharmaceuticals by U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington, Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H2cyP0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.