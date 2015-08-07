FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: Can the International Trade Commission block digital data?
August 7, 2015 / 10:59 AM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: Can the International Trade Commission block digital data?

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Last year, the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is typically asked to block the import of goods we can see and touch, from car parts to clothing to cellphones, gave itself the authority over something less tangible, digital data. Now it must defend that expansion of power before a federal appeals court.

The case, set for oral argument on Tuesday at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, is being closely watched by such major economic players as Google Inc and the Hollywood studios for possible impact on their businesses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MeKme2

