FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawyers spar over whether ITC can block 'bits and bytes'
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 12, 2015 / 4:57 PM / 2 years ago

Lawyers spar over whether ITC can block 'bits and bytes'

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Digital data that cannot be seen or touched is different than a tangible product it is used to manufacture and therefore the International Trade Commission has no authority over it, a lawyer for a dental brace company told a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday.

Whether there is a difference was at the forefront of oral arguments before a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in ClearCorrect's appeal of a controversial ruling by the ITC that gave itself the power to block the transmission of computerized data into the U.S. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Wj0MFB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.