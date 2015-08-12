Lawyers spar over whether ITC can block 'bits and bytes'

(Reuters) - Digital data that cannot be seen or touched is different than a tangible product it is used to manufacture and therefore the International Trade Commission has no authority over it, a lawyer for a dental brace company told a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday.

Whether there is a difference was at the forefront of oral arguments before a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in ClearCorrect's appeal of a controversial ruling by the ITC that gave itself the power to block the transmission of computerized data into the U.S.