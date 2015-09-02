FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Judge tosses multimedia messaging patent on pleadings, continuing trend

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal court in Delaware has invalidated a patent on multimedia messaging early in a lawsuit against some of the country’s largest cellphone providers, another example of a controversial trend that critics say wipes out patents before they are fully understood.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday said that the patent used to sue Verizon Wireless, U.S. Cellular Corp, T-Mobile and others was not a bona fide invention and should not have been granted in the first place. He granted a request by the telecom companies and their attorneys at Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell for judgment on the pleadings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N3wGl3

