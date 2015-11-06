FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Daniel Klerman on forum selling and the East Texas patent juggernaut
November 6, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Daniel Klerman on forum selling and the East Texas patent juggernaut

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

In a dispute over flavor enhancers, a food manufacturer is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to straighten out the law governing where patent cases can be brought. Although TC Heartland, whom Kraft Foods accused of infringing its patents, is asking the court for a writ of mandamus to move the case from Delaware to Indiana, the impact could be strongest in the plaintiff-friendly courts of Texas.

In the Eastern District of Texas the tide of patent lawsuits continues to swell due not only to forum shopping, but also “forum selling,” according to University of Southern California School of Law Professor Daniel Klerman.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kymSVI

