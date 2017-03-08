FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court revives Thales defense patent claim
March 9, 2017 / 12:42 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. appeals court revives Thales defense patent claim

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a patent infringement case a subsidiary of French defense company Thales Group brought against the U.S. government, reversing a lower court's determination that Thales’ patent was too basic to qualify for patent protection.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled on Wednesday that a motion tracking technology patent owned by Thales Visionix Inc is valid because it does more than describe an abstract idea.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mHMnJ8

