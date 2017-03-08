U.S. appeals court revives Thales defense patent claim

A federal appeals court has revived a patent infringement case a subsidiary of French defense company Thales Group brought against the U.S. government, reversing a lower court's determination that Thales’ patent was too basic to qualify for patent protection.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled on Wednesday that a motion tracking technology patent owned by Thales Visionix Inc is valid because it does more than describe an abstract idea.

