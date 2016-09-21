FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Damages trial begins over Costco's sale of counterfeit Tiffany rings
September 21, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Damages trial begins over Costco's sale of counterfeit Tiffany rings

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Costco Wholesale Corp told a federal jury on Tuesday that the company owes Tiffany & Co no more than $781,000 for counterfeit versions of the high-end jeweler's diamond engagement rings in its warehouse stores.

At the outset of a damages trial in Manhattan federal court to determine Costco's liability for selling rings under the "Tiffany" name, Costco attorney James Dabney of Hughes Hubbard & Reed said Costco determined that about 2,500 rings had been sold that the court has found infringed Tiffany's trademark.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cGVMKY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
