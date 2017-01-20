FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Judge bars TiVo's claim for trade secret damages from Kantar
January 20, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 7 months ago

Judge bars TiVo's claim for trade secret damages from Kantar

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge blocked TiVo Research and Analytics on Wednesday from seeking up to $196 million in damages for trade-secret misappropriation and other torts as part of its patent litigation with a rival market-research firm.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said TiVo had offered no admissible evidence to support its theory that TNS Media Research, doing business as Kantar Media Audiences, stunted the growth of TiVo's TRA Corp by creating and marketing an infringing product.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jwd6oh

