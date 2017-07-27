FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whiskey maker fires back at claim it ripped off Bulleit bottle design
July 27, 2017 / 7:14 PM / 2 minutes ago

Whiskey maker fires back at claim it ripped off Bulleit bottle design

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The spirits maker Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits on Wednesday responded to a complaint alleging it violated trademark laws by selling a whiskey product that resembles Diageo PLC's best-seller Bulleit.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Deutsch, best known for its Yellow Tail wine, filed an answer in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that denied its Redemption whiskey infringed on Diageo's Bulleit trademark and trade dress.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v3iTt2

