4th Circuit says trademark review comes with a cost
April 24, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

4th Circuit says trademark review comes with a cost

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A provision of federal trademark law that requires an applicant who has been rejected for a trademark to pay all the expenses of a review of the case in a U.S. district court does not amount to fee shifting, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 4th Circuit turned down an argument by the applicant, Milo Shammas, and his attorney Aaron Panner of Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel, that the provision ran contrary to a longstanding U.S. legal tradition called the American rule, which provides that a winning party may not recover attorneys’ fees from a loser.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1d8OlK9

