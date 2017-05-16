Google defeats claim that its name has become generic

A federal appeals court sided on Tuesday with Google Inc in a lawsuit claiming the company's name has lost trademark protection because it has become a verb meaning to search the internet.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that rejected a petition by businessmen David Elliott and Chris Gillespie to cancel Google's trademark, which it obtained in 2004. The ruling forced Elliott and Gillespie to turn over more than 700 domain names they acquired that include the term "google," like “googlebarackobama.net” and “googlenewtvs.com.”

