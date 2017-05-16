FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google defeats claim that its name has become generic
May 16, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 3 months ago

Google defeats claim that its name has become generic

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court sided on Tuesday with Google Inc in a lawsuit claiming the company's name has lost trademark protection because it has become a verb meaning to search the internet.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that rejected a petition by businessmen David Elliott and Chris Gillespie to cancel Google's trademark, which it obtained in 2004. The ruling forced Elliott and Gillespie to turn over more than 700 domain names they acquired that include the term "google," like “googlebarackobama.net” and “googlenewtvs.com.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2roeQCm

