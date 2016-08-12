FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit reverses cancellation of bad-faith trademarks
August 12, 2016 / 8:01 PM / a year ago

8th Circuit reverses cancellation of bad-faith trademarks

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Two trademarks on plastic products should not have been canceled without a showing of harm, even if they were registered in bad faith, a U.S. appeals court has decided.

Relying on a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday reversed a lower court decision cancelling PI Inc's registration of the trademark "Pakster" in a lawsuit brought by another company, East Iowa Plastics, using the same mark.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bd9pPC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
