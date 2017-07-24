Healogics picks trademark fight with Humana over 'HealthLogix' mark

By Jan Wolfe A Jacksonville, Florida-based operator of wound care centers accused health insurance company Humana Inc of infringing its trademarks in violation of an agreement between the companies, in a lawsuit filed on Friday. Healogics Inc sued Humana's health technology subsidiary Transcend Insights in U.S. District Court in Delaware for trademark infringement and breach of contract, alleging that Transcend Insights "Healthlogix" software will confuse the public into thinking its offered by Healogics. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gXX3lq