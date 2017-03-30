Lawmakers urge Trump to strip Cuba of Havana Club trademark

Members of Congress on Wednesday asked the Trump administration to reverse its predecessor's decision to let a company owned by the Cuban government use the Havana Club rum trademark in the U.S.

In a letter addressed to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, 25 members of the U.S. House of Representatives from both parties urged the reversal of a January 2016 decision by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control to let Cuban state-owned enterprise Cubaexport obtain the Havana Club trademark in the U.S. market.

