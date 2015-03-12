Trademark tips are fine, just don't try to trademark them

(Reuters) - Erik Pelton’s profile as a trademark attorney has risen over the years along with the stream of advice he doles out in social media, newsletters, and his own blog, often on how to get and keep trademarks.

But that advice will be put to the test Thursday when Pelton appears before a tribunal of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to try to overcome the rejection of a trademark for his weekly email called the Tuesday Trademark Tip.

