Trademark tips are fine, just don't try to trademark them
March 12, 2015

Trademark tips are fine, just don't try to trademark them

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Erik Pelton’s profile as a trademark attorney has risen over the years along with the stream of advice he doles out in social media, newsletters, and his own blog, often on how to get and keep trademarks.

But that advice will be put to the test Thursday when Pelton appears before a tribunal of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to try to overcome the rejection of a trademark for his weekly email called the Tuesday Trademark Tip.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AobgVG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
