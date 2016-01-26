Case to Watch: A 'vulgar' clothing line may yet get its trademark

Jan 26 -

A streetwear clothing line called “Fuct” could get a second chance at a trademark thanks to a U.S appeals court’s recent ruling involving an Asian American rock band that struck down a trademark law provision barring disparaging trademarks as unconstitutional.

In a letter brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the U.S. Department of Justice said the court’s decision in the appeal by the band The Slants was so sweeping that the portion of the law that also bars “immoral and scandalous” trademarks is also now invalid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20qnPzb