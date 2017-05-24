SolarCity brings trade secrets claim against rival

Tesla Inc subsidiary SolarCity Corp filed a trade secrets misappropriation lawsuit on Wednesday accusing a former employee of taking its confidential client lists to a competitor.

San Mateo, California-based SolarCity sued one of its former salesmen, David Rush, and rival Trinity Heating & Air Inc (which does business as Trinity Solar) in federal court in Manhattan. Their complaint alleged that Rush took a database of hundreds of SolarCity clients with him when he left the company and gave it to Wall, New Jersey-based Trinity Solar.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rBE8RA