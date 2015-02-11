FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Copyright disputes mount over 9/11 photos and videos
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Copyright disputes mount over 9/11 photos and videos

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New York photographer is suing CBS Corp, BBC Worldwide and other major media companies for allegedly using video he shot in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center without permission or payment.

In his complaint, independent photojournalist Anthony Fioranelli claimed he risked “life and limb” during and after the fall of the Twin Towers as one of four reporters allowed into the site on Sept. 11, 2001.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1E26NeS

