Uber says no secrets stolen, asks judge to toss $1 bln suit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Uber Technologies has asked a federal judge to throw out a $1 billion lawsuit by a California man who claims the company stole his idea for a cellphone-based car hailing service.

In a motion to dismiss filed on Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Uber and its attorneys from Durie Tangrie said the company could not be liable for stealing the trade secrets of the plaintiff, Kevin Halpern, because he did not try to protect them as secrets. Uber also said Halpern waited too long to file his lawsuit.

