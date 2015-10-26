FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer owes no duty to Urban Outfitters in Navajo trademark infringement suit
October 26, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

Insurer owes no duty to Urban Outfitters in Navajo trademark infringement suit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A liability insurance policy that Urban Outfitters purchased in 2010 does not cover the Navajo Nation’s claim that the retailer has been continuously infringing the “Navajo” trademark since 2009, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday.

Deciding a matter of first impression in the circuit, the three-judge panel concluded that The Hanover Insurance Company has no duty to defend or indemnify Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters or its affiliates, including Anthropologie Inc and Free People, in a long-running action over their use of the terms “Navajo” and “Navaho” to describe clothing, accessories and even a fabric-covered flask.

