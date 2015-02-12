Previous jury verdict doesn't sink lawsuit over same patents - Federal Circ.

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has ruled that a jury verdict clearing one telecom company of patent infringement doesn’t automatically scuttle another lawsuit over the same patents.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday overturned a decision by Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark of Wilmington, Delaware, dismissing a lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc on the basis that identical issues had been litigated in a previous case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1D1azrV