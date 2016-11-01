FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
SCOTUS asks administration to weigh in on 'dancing baby' copyright case
November 1, 2016 / 11:06 AM / in 10 months

SCOTUS asks administration to weigh in on 'dancing baby' copyright case

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday invited the Obama administration to give its views on a Pennsylvania woman's quest to hold Vivendi SA's Universal Music Corp liable for telling YouTube to take down a 29-second video of her toddler bouncing along to Prince's hit song "Let's Go Crazy," signaling interest in the so-called dancing baby case.

The justices asked the U.S. solicitor general to weigh in on the petition for review filed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation on behalf of Stephanie Lenz, whose online video was taken down for six weeks. In a separate order, the court rejected a petition filed by Universal, which had argued that Lenz could not sue because she had suffered no monetary harm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f8AIx6

