In loss for Google, Federal Circuit tightens CBM definition

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the federal agency that oversees administrative patent challenges under the America Invents Act improperly expanded the five-year-old law's definition of what qualifies as a Covered Business Method patent.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a win for Google in a dispute over a privacy-setting patent asserted by non-practicing entity Unwired Planet LLC, now owned by Plano, Texas-based PanOptis.

