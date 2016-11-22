FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
In loss for Google, Federal Circuit tightens CBM definition
November 22, 2016

In loss for Google, Federal Circuit tightens CBM definition

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the federal agency that oversees administrative patent challenges under the America Invents Act improperly expanded the five-year-old law's definition of what qualifies as a Covered Business Method patent.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a win for Google in a dispute over a privacy-setting patent asserted by non-practicing entity Unwired Planet LLC, now owned by Plano, Texas-based PanOptis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fYk82I

