Fee-shifting in focus at Senate hearing on patent reform
March 19, 2015 / 12:03 AM / 2 years ago

Fee-shifting in focus at Senate hearing on patent reform

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two 2014 Supreme Court decisions making it easier to shift fees in potentially frivolous patent infringement cases are not having the anticipated deterrent effect and should prompt Congress to enact critical reforms, business leaders told the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

After patent reform failed in the Senate last year, legislators are again examining ways to curb the activity of “patent trolls,” the term critics use for companies that make money from litigating patents instead of making products. Bills have been introduced in both the House of Representatives and Senate in recent weeks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/18Jhbhz

