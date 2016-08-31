FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

$18 mln paid out to patent examiners for hours not worked - watchdog

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office paid out more than $18 million to patent examiners for work they potentially never did, according to a scathing new report by the federal agency's watchdog.

Over a 15-month period ending in November 2015, roughly 8,400 examiners claimed 288,479 hours of work that was not supported by evidence, according to the report released Wednesday by the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the PTO.

