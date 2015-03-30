Patent office eyeing change to address bias perception in reviews

(Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is considering a pilot program to address potential bias in trials at the agency’s appeal board involving challenges to patents under the America Invents Act.

In a blog post on the agency’s website on Friday, its director, Michelle Lee, said that after receiving dozens of comments on the rules governing AIA proceedings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), changes are coming. Some, including lengthening the page limits on motions to amend patent claims, would be put in place immediately.

