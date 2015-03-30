FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Patent office eyeing change to address bias perception in reviews
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 30, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Patent office eyeing change to address bias perception in reviews

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is considering a pilot program to address potential bias in trials at the agency’s appeal board involving challenges to patents under the America Invents Act.

In a blog post on the agency’s website on Friday, its director, Michelle Lee, said that after receiving dozens of comments on the rules governing AIA proceedings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), changes are coming. Some, including lengthening the page limits on motions to amend patent claims, would be put in place immediately.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CCjQWn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.