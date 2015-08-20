FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flooded with patent challenges, USPTO floats new guidelines
August 20, 2015

Flooded with patent challenges, USPTO floats new guidelines

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is receiving triple the number of requests challenging the validity of issued patents than it expected, the agency said on Wednesday, as it proposed new rules to guide the controversial reviews in the future.

Among the changes to the patent reviews, which began in 2012 as part of the America Invents Act, is a new rule that could cut down the number that get initiated in the first place, legal experts said. That change could be significant for patent owners given the reviews’ high rate of patent cancellation.

