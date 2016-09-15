Supreme Court asked to take up controversy over patent venue

TC Heartland LLC has taken its bid to limit where patent infringement suits may be filed to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that a federal appeals court decision from 1990 has led to a "plague" of forum shopping.

In a petition for certiorari filed on Monday, the beverage flavoring company and its attorneys at Hughes Hubbard & Reed urged the Supreme Court to review whether a patent infringement suit it is defending against Kraft Heinz Co should have been filed in federal court in Indiana, its home base, rather than in Delaware.

