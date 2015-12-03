Federal Circuit holds firm on reversal of VeriFone patent verdict

Dec 3 -

Ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court to take a second look at a patent infringement case involving credit card swipe machines, a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday stood by its previous decision to overturn a $15.4 million verdict against VeriFone Systems Inc.

Even though the high court’s January decision in Teva v. Sandoz limited the ability of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to second-guess lower court interpretations of a patent, a three-judge Federal Circuit panel said that it correctly found that a Texas judge erred in construing the patents’ claims in this case. The panel agreed with VeriFone and its attorneys from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe to clear the company of infringement.

