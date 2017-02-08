Verisign Inc, the company that sells .com domain names, has lost a bid to revive false advertising claims it brought against upstart rival XYZ.com LLC and its chief executive.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of claims by Verisign that it was disparaged in XYZ’s public statements, including an advertisement asserting that all the suitable .com domain names had already been purchased. Verisign failed to show that it lost customers or suffered reputational damage because of XYZ’s marketing push, the court ruled.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lpxI17