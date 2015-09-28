Vermont wins second appeal against 'patent troll'

(Reuters) - Vermont’s clash with a so-called patent troll that sent warning letters to businesses demanding licenses on its computer scanner patents will go ahead in state court after a federal appeals court on Monday said that is where it belongs.

It was the second time the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found for Vermont and its attorney general, William Sorrell, in a jurisdictional fight with patent licensor MPHJ Technology Investments LLC over whether the consumer protection case should go ahead in state or federal court.

