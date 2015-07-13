Versata loses creative way to challenge patent review decisions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday affirmed a decision by a district court judge to block Versata Inc’s novel attempt to set aside a review of the validity of its patent by suing the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in federal court.

A unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit handed another victory to Versata’s target in a hard-fought patent infringement battle, rival software maker SAP Inc, and its attorney Erika Arner of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner.

