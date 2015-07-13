FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Versata loses creative way to challenge patent review decisions
July 13, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Versata loses creative way to challenge patent review decisions

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday affirmed a decision by a district court judge to block Versata Inc’s novel attempt to set aside a review of the validity of its patent by suing the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in federal court.

A unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit handed another victory to Versata’s target in a hard-fought patent infringement battle, rival software maker SAP Inc, and its attorney Erika Arner of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TygcmZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
