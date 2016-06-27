U.S. Supreme Court will not review Versata patent cancellation in SAP dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a case involving the cancellation of a Versata Inc patent that had previously been the subject of a $345 million jury verdict against enterprise software maker SAP SE.

By deciding not to take up the case, the Supreme Court left intact a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirming the patent’s invalidation, which Versata said casts too wide a net in categorizing patents as financial in nature.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/295vNOd