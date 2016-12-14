VidAngel vows to fight injunction in copyright spat with Hollywood studios

Major Hollywood studios can block streaming service VidAngel from offering sanitized versions of the studios' movies and television shows while their copyright infringement lawsuit against the Provo, Utah-based company proceeds, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr granted the preliminary injunction to Disney Enterprises, its Lucasfilm subsidiary, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros. Entertainment after finding that the studios, represented by Munger Tolles & Olson, are likely to prevail on their claims that VidAngel is violating both the Copyright Act and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hl6nhI