No obligation to monitor for pre-1972 songs, Vimeo tells 2nd Circuit
Politics
November 7, 2015 / 12:18 AM / 2 years ago

No obligation to monitor for pre-1972 songs, Vimeo tells 2nd Circuit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Capitol Records and several other music labels faced a skeptical panel of federal appellate judges Friday as they argued that video-sharing website Vimeo LLC should face a trial for hosting user clips they claim infringe their copyrights, including those with famous oldies by the Beatles and Nat King Cole.

During two hours of oral arguments in an interlocutory appeal by Vimeo, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan questioned appellate heavyweights Kathleen Sullivan and Carter Phillips on why Vimeo’s staff should have to weed out the allegedly infringing videos when Internet companies are given safe harbor protection under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. Sullivan, of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, represented Vimeo, while Sidley Austin’s Phillips acted for the labels.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L240E2

