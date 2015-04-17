In lawsuit, vineyard lays bare its grapes of trademark wrath

(Reuters) - With Moët Hennessy continuing to sell its new Délice sparkling wine in the United States despite having the name rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a California winery that has owned the “Delice” brand since the 1980s has decided to sue.

Joseph Phelps Vineyards and its attorney John Dawson of Carle Mackie Power & Ross filed a complaint for trademark infringement in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday, accusing Moët Hennessy of deliberately undermining its intellectual property rights.

