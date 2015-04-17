FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In lawsuit, vineyard lays bare its grapes of trademark wrath
April 17, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

In lawsuit, vineyard lays bare its grapes of trademark wrath

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - With Moët Hennessy continuing to sell its new Délice sparkling wine in the United States despite having the name rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a California winery that has owned the “Delice” brand since the 1980s has decided to sue.

Joseph Phelps Vineyards and its attorney John Dawson of Carle Mackie Power & Ross filed a complaint for trademark infringement in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday, accusing Moët Hennessy of deliberately undermining its intellectual property rights.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1b5sX78

