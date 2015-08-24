Judge narrows lawsuit over Sony's Gran Turismo video games

(Reuters) - An Italian floormaker’s lawsuit involving Sony’s popular Gran Turismo car racing video games has been narrowed by a California federal judge who said Sony’s use of the company’s trademark is artistic and protected by the First Amendment.

At the same time, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco allowed Virag SRL and its lawyer James Kim of Cole Schotz Meisel Forman & Leonard to pursue their claim that Sony violated the personal right of publicity of Virag’s owner, Mirco Virag, by depicting the name of the company in the games without permission. The opinion was released on Friday.

