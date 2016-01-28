FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Law & Order: 'Patent Troll Unit' debuts in Virginia
January 28, 2016

Law & Order: 'Patent Troll Unit' debuts in Virginia

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Jan 28 -

As an increasing number of states enact legislation to deter patent demand letters and abusive patent litigation, Virginia’s attorney general has taken the unique step of creating a dedicated Patent Troll Unit.

Believed to be the first in the U.S., the unit, part of Attorney General Mark Herring’s office, will be the go-to destination for complaints by individuals or businesses in Virginia about threats made by so-called patent trolls, according to a press release.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KcGRFj

