Law & Order: 'Patent Troll Unit' debuts in Virginia

Jan 28 -

As an increasing number of states enact legislation to deter patent demand letters and abusive patent litigation, Virginia’s attorney general has taken the unique step of creating a dedicated Patent Troll Unit.

Believed to be the first in the U.S., the unit, part of Attorney General Mark Herring’s office, will be the go-to destination for complaints by individuals or businesses in Virginia about threats made by so-called patent trolls, according to a press release.

