a year ago
VirnetX says judge 'will be reversed' in granting Apple new trial
August 11, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

VirnetX says judge 'will be reversed' in granting Apple new trial

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Patent licensor VirnetX has admonished a federal judge for throwing out its $625.6 million jury verdict against Apple Inc, calling his order for a new trial unnecessary and predicting it "will ultimately be reversed" on appeal.

U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder in Tyler, Texas abused his discretion in upending VirnetX's win and should "avoid the burden" of being overturned by rescinding his order for a new trial, said VirnetX in a motion for reconsideration filed on Wednesday by its attorneys at Caldwell Cassady & Curry.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aPJvSF

