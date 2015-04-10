Vizio gets second crack at sanctions against Oplus

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge in California was wrong to deny television manufacturer Vizio Inc’s request for sanctions against a plaintiff she had severely criticized as “harassing and vexatious,” a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

After ruling in 2013 that Vizio had not infringed Israeli chipmaker Oplus Technologies Ltd’s patents, U.S. District Judge Mariana Pfaelzer in Los Angeles scolded Oplus and its attorneys from Chicago-based Niro, Haller & Niro for unprofessionalism and abuse of court procedures, declaring the case to be “exceptional,” which would have allowed her to award attorneys’ fees to Vizio.

