FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZTE tells U.S. judge it cannot 'frog march' executive to New York
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 16, 2015 / 9:53 PM / 2 years ago

ZTE tells U.S. judge it cannot 'frog march' executive to New York

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - ZTE Corp has called Vringo Inc’s demands to sanction it for refusing to bring top executive Guo Xiaoming to New York for a deposition harsh and extreme, saying it cannot force the man to travel.

“ZTE cannot frog-march Mr. Guo to the airport and put him on a plane against his will,” the Chinese electronics company and its attorneys at Clifford Chance said in a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Og6t4u

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.