ZTE tells U.S. judge it cannot 'frog march' executive to New York

(Reuters) - ZTE Corp has called Vringo Inc’s demands to sanction it for refusing to bring top executive Guo Xiaoming to New York for a deposition harsh and extreme, saying it cannot force the man to travel.

“ZTE cannot frog-march Mr. Guo to the airport and put him on a plane against his will,” the Chinese electronics company and its attorneys at Clifford Chance said in a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday.

