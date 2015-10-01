FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Priceline founder loses patent in fight with gaming companies
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 1, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Priceline founder loses patent in fight with gaming companies

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - On the heels of a company warning to investors about a deteriorating environment for patent enforcement, patent licensor Walker Innovation has had one of its patents canceled by a Delaware federal judge.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Wilmington, Delaware, granted requests by several online gaming companies to throw out patent infringement lawsuits filed by Walker Innovation subsidiary Inventor Holdings and the company’s attorneys at Stamoulis & Weinblatt.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1iPkp8y

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.