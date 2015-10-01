Priceline founder loses patent in fight with gaming companies

(Reuters) - On the heels of a company warning to investors about a deteriorating environment for patent enforcement, patent licensor Walker Innovation has had one of its patents canceled by a Delaware federal judge.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Wilmington, Delaware, granted requests by several online gaming companies to throw out patent infringement lawsuits filed by Walker Innovation subsidiary Inventor Holdings and the company’s attorneys at Stamoulis & Weinblatt.

