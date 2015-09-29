Apple cannot limit potential damages in upcoming patent trial

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has lost its bid to carve nearly $200 million out of the potential damages it would have to pay the University of Wisconsin-Madison if found liable in a patent infringement trial that starts on Monday.

Apple and its lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr had asked U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison, Wisconsin, to preclude damages tied to the sale of any of its allegedly infringing devices before the university’s complaint was filed. Conley on Tuesday denied the request.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Wwr9XG