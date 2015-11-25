WARF seeks to multiply $234 patent infringement win against Apple

Nov 24 -

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s patent licensing arm on Monday made another bid to triple its $234 million award against Apple for patent infringement, while Apple asked the judge to set aside the verdict entirely.

In a court filing, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) said a case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court calls into question the standard the trial judge applied last month to its willful infringement claim, which prevented the jury from awarding WARF enhanced or treble damages. On Friday, Apple had renewed its motion for judgment as a matter of law and, in the alternative, sought a new trial.

