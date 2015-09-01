FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Driver navigation company says Google's Waze stole its traffic database
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 2, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Driver navigation company says Google's Waze stole its traffic database

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A company that offers assistance to drivers by alerting them to speed traps, roadway hazards and traffic conditions says Google’s Waze business copied its database for its popular mapping application, according to a new lawsuit filed Tuesday.

PhantomAlert Inc and its attorney Karl Kronenberger of Kronenberger Rosenfeld, said the company had “seeded” its database with fictitious points of interest in order to detect copying and found those points present in the Waze app.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PK9qHT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.