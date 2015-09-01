Driver navigation company says Google's Waze stole its traffic database

(Reuters) - A company that offers assistance to drivers by alerting them to speed traps, roadway hazards and traffic conditions says Google’s Waze business copied its database for its popular mapping application, according to a new lawsuit filed Tuesday.

PhantomAlert Inc and its attorney Karl Kronenberger of Kronenberger Rosenfeld, said the company had “seeded” its database with fictitious points of interest in order to detect copying and found those points present in the Waze app.

