Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 11, 2016
April 11, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 11, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, April 11

8:45 a.m. - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts and Chief Circuit Judge Sharon Prost will kick off the Federal Circuit Judicial Conference at the Grand Hyatt Washington. The day-long conference features three panel discussions in the morning - one with the Federal Circuit judges, the others on current issues in patent litigation and in federal practice. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli Jr will deliver the luncheon address, followed by five breakout sessions covering patents and trademarks, the Court of Federal Claims and Boards of Contract Appeals, international trade, appeals of veterans' claims, and the Merit Systems Protection Board. To register for the full conference, the luncheon or the afternoon breakout sessions, go to 1.usa.gov/1VFefr5.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MpbXe9

