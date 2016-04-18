FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 18, 2016
April 18, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: April 18, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Tuesday, April 19

12 p.m. - It's Trademark Tuesday at the regional U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the Silicon Valley in San Jose, California, and the Midwest Regional Office in Detroit, Michigan. Each office will host a question and answer session with the Trademark Assistance Center in Alexandria, Virginia. Designed for people with a beginning- to intermediate-level of knowledge of trademarks, the events are free but reservations are requested. For more information, go www.uspto.gov/about-us/events.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YCFu51

