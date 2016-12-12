Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Dec. 12, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 12

10 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will consider whether Amazon.com can be held liable for design-patent and copyright infringement based on third-parties' sales through its Fulfillment by Amazon service. U.S. District Judge Richard Martinez in Seattle ruled that Amazon cannot be liable because it doesn't "offer" those products for sale. Martinez found no Federal Circuit precedent on point and said technology is outpacing the law. Appellant Milo & Gabby, which claimed infringement of its animal-shaped pillowcases, says Martinez interpreted the issues too narrowly. The case is Milo & Gabby v. Amazon.com, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 16-1290. For Milo & Gabby: Philip Mann of the Mann Law Group and John Whitaker of the Whitaker Law Group. For Amazon: John Hughes of Bartlit Beck Herman Palenchar & Scott.

